Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Ben Domenech

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Meghan McCain, the conservative co-host of The View and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has welcomed her first child into the world. The 35-year-old talk show host gave birth to a baby girl on Monday night (September 28), ABC News revealed. Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech have named the little girl, [...]
News video: Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby

Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby 00:32

 Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski followed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's example and announced the birth of their child through the charities they work with, INARA and War Child. The couple released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son. This...

