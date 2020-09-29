Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Ben Domenech Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Meghan McCain, the conservative co-host of The View and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has welcomed her first child into the world. The 35-year-old talk show host gave birth to a baby girl on Monday night (September 28), ABC News revealed. Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech have named the little girl, [...] 👓 View full article

