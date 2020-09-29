Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Ben Domenech

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Meghan McCain is a mama! The View cohost and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Monday, September 28, PEOPLE confirmed.  A rep for the 35-year-old said the blonde beauty and her baby “are happy and healthy.” On September 18, McCain updated her followers on her pregnancy journey and even revealed Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy 00:52

 The Supergirl star and her husband, Chris Wood, quietly became parents to a son named Huxley Robert Wood over the summer, but only broke the news to fans on Instagram on Friday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tamara Ecclestone welcomes baby daughter Serena [Video]

Tamara Ecclestone welcomes baby daughter Serena

The Tamara's World star and her husband Jay Rutland welcomed Serena into the world at a hospital near Bern in Switzerland a week ago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

Cindy Mccain, the widow of late senator John McCain, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. In a tweet, she said her husband always put the country first, and Biden is the only candidate who stands up..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

The View's Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Her First Baby

 Meghan McCain is a mom! The View co-host welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech, a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The daughter of late...
E! Online

Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Ben Domenech

 Meghan McCain, the conservative co-host of The View and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has welcomed her first child into the world. The...
Just Jared

The View's Meghan McCain welcomes healthy baby girl, Liberty Sage

 Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, announced the arrival of their daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on Monday night.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this