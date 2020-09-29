‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Ben Domenech
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Meghan McCain is a mama! The View cohost and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Monday, September 28, PEOPLE confirmed. A rep for the 35-year-old said the blonde beauty and her baby “are happy and healthy.” On September 18, McCain updated her followers on her pregnancy journey and even revealed Read More
