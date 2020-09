JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three players — have tested positive for the According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three players — have tested positive for the coronavirus . As a result, the NFL has suspended in-person activities for the Titans as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday. 👓 View full article