WATCH: White House Staffers Line Up to Cheer as Trump Leaves for Debate in ‘Made-for-TV Presidential Departure’

Mediaite Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
WATCH: White House Staffers Line Up to Cheer as Trump Leaves for Debate in ‘Made-for-TV Presidential Departure’White House staffers lined up to cheer on President Donald Trump as he left for the debate on Tuesday -- NBC News' Geoff Bennett calling the moment a "made-for-TV presidential departure."
News video: Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' 01:00

 Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no...

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern [Video]

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

