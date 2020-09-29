Global  
 

Football Star Patrick Mahomes Expecting First Child With Fiancée Brittany Matthews

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have some big news – they’re having a baby! The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football player and Brittany, also 25, revealed the news on social media following his win on the field the night before. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Brittany shared with a [...]
Video Credit: nypost - Published
