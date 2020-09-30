Global  
 

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Expecting First Baby With Fiancée Brittany Matthews

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The year’s looking good for Patrick Mahomes, who’s now expecting his child with fiancée Brittany Matthews. Matthews took to Instagram to announce that she and Mahomes were expecting their first baby less than a month after their engagement. View this post on Instagram Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️ A post Read More
News video: Patrick Mahomes talks about leading team to victory against Ravens

Patrick Mahomes talks about leading team to victory against Ravens 07:14

 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the adjustments the team made to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.

The Kansas City Chiefs made easy work of the Baltimore Ravens, and now Week 4 will have them facing off against the New England Patriots. Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman..

The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated in Week 3 as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens. Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts from this game, and explains why it shows that the gap between Patrick..

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on social media Tuesday that they will soon be having a baby.
 Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have some big news – they’re having a baby! The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football player and Brittany,...
