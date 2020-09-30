Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Expecting First Baby With Fiancée Brittany Matthews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The year’s looking good for Patrick Mahomes, who’s now expecting his child with fiancée Brittany Matthews. Matthews took to Instagram to announce that she and Mahomes were expecting their first baby less than a month after their engagement. View this post on Instagram Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️ A post Read More 👓 View full article

