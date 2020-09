Patrick Mahomes is Engaged to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews - See Her Ring! Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Patrick Mahomes is getting married! The 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Tuesday (September 1). Patrick proposed to the 25-year-old personal trainer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri just moments after he and his teammates received their rings for winning the 2020 Super Bowl. “This happened today,” Brittany wrote [...] 👓 View full article