You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guy Pranks Girlfriend by Calling Out Another Girl's Name While Pretending to Sleep



This guy was on a video call with his girlfriend when he decided to prank her. He pretended to fall asleep and started calling out another girl's name. His girlfriend seemed extremely pissed by it and.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago Gigi Hadid Gives Birth & Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Zayn Malik



Gigi Hadid Gives Birth & Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend Zayn Malik Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 01:37 Published 6 days ago Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl



The whole world is so excited about Zayn and Gigi welcoming a baby girl into the world. We are yet to find out a name but we cannot wait to see her! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goiceochea Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name! Usher is a father again! The 41-year-old superstar and longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together on Thursday (September 24) in Los...

Just Jared 29 minutes ago





Tweets about this