Newcomer Iman Vellani Cast as Ms. Marvel For Disney+ Series!
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () The actress set to play Ms. Marvel for Disney+ and Marvel‘s new show has finally been found after a “long and hard search.” Newcomer Iman Vellani will take on the leading role in the new series, Deadline reports. If you don’t know, the show centers on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey. Marvel [...]
