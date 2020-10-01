|
Serious Men movie review: My favourite men; seriously
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
*Serious Men
On: Netflix
Dir: Sudhir Mishra
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Dasi
Rating:
*
The science in Serious Men revolves around the possibility of microbes existing beyond the atmosphere. Which could prove, one, that there is life outside earth. And that these microbes in fact are life-threatening to humans, the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this