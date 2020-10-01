Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shekhar Suman hits out at confessions calling 'Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict', says, "A dead man cannot defend himself"

IndiaTimes Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Shekhar Suman has hit out at all the testimonies that state Sushant Singh Rajput was a ‘drug addict’. In his recent tweet, the actor slammed all those attacking Sushant’s character and shared, “All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on September 30. Currently, CBI is investigating actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia 📷 Shekhar Suman hits out at confessions calling ‘Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict’, says, “A dead man cannot defe… https://t.co/Ui2bO3FvjO 9 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Shekhar Suman hits out at confessions calling ‘Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict’, says, “A dead man cannot defend… https://t.co/rwhmwTykn0 9 minutes ago