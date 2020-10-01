Shekhar Suman hits out at confessions calling 'Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict', says, "A dead man cannot defend himself"
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Shekhar Suman has hit out at all the testimonies that state Sushant Singh Rajput was a ‘drug addict’. In his recent tweet, the actor slammed all those attacking Sushant’s character and shared, “All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.”
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on September 30. Currently, CBI is investigating actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly..
