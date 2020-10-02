Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ishaan Khatter spills the beans on his fitness regime for Khaali Peeli

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project, Khaali Peeli. A while back, he took to social media to share that he gained six kilograms of 'clean bulk' in two months. The actor had been training hard at the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film. Talking about his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Khaali Peeli' trailer out now [Video]

'Khaali Peeli' trailer out now

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli' trailer is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Ananya Pandey shares video from 'Khaali Peeli' set [Video]

Ananya Pandey shares video from 'Khaali Peeli' set

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:35Published
Ishaan-Ananya new song 'Tehas Nehas' out now [Video]

Ishaan-Ananya new song 'Tehas Nehas' out now

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey's film "Khaali Peeli" new song "Tehas Nehas" is finally out now. #IshaanKhatter #AnanyaPandey

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

'6 kgs of clean bulk in 2 months': Ishaan Khatter dishes on fitness regime for 'Khaali Peeli'

 Ishaan Khatter revealed that he went all out in terms of his diet for the role.
DNA


Tweets about this