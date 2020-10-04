Global  
 

Kanye West Sends Well Wishes to Donald Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Just Jared Sunday, 4 October 2020
Kanye West is wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery. The 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Twitter on Saturday (October 3) to send his thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady Melania Trump after testing positive for Coronavirus. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West “There’s a crying need for [...]
