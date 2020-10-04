Kanye West Sends Well Wishes to Donald Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Kanye West is wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery. The 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Twitter on Saturday (October 3) to send his thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady Melania Trump after testing positive for Coronavirus.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..