Jay Electronica's Mythical 'Act II: Patents Of Nobility' Album Surfaces Online Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Jay Elect's much-hyped album had been promised for the better part of a decade with guest appearances from JAY-Z and Serge Gainsbourg. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brandon Carter Jay Electronica's Mythical 'Act II: Patents Of Nobility' Album Surfaces Online https://t.co/kbECOoRb0S #BrandonCarter 8 minutes ago Dolapo Amusat RT @HipHopNMore: Historic day. Jay Electronica's mythical album 'Act II' has finally surfaced online in FULL after more than a decade. ht… 44 minutes ago Bossalinie RT @HipHopWired: Jay Electronica's Mythical 'Act II: Patents Of Nobility' Leaks From Wormhole To Internet, Twitter Reacts https://t.co/jqNv… 3 hours ago HipHopWired Jay Electronica's Mythical 'Act II: Patents Of Nobility' Leaks From Wormhole To Internet, Twitter Reacts… https://t.co/oecrv4yzIc 3 hours ago