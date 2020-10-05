|
J Balvin Pulls A Travis Scott With New McDonald’s Meal
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Reggaeton superstar J Balvin is doing big things with McDonald’s. The popular entertainer has teamed up with the fast food giant to launch his very own meal. J Balvin’s McDonald’s Meal According to reports, fans will soon have the chance to dine like Balvin. His very own McDonald’s line-up includes a a burger and fries […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this