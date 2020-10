'Glow' Cancelled By Netflix After Previously Being Renewed, 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' Also Axed Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Netflix has cancelled Glow after three seasons on the streaming service, after previously renewing the show over a year ago for a fourth and final season. The reason why? The COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cast Teases 'Teenage Bounty Hunters'



From the creators of "GLOW" and "Orange is the New Black" comes the new Netflix show "Teenage Bounty Hunters", which follows two fraternal twins who juggle their teenage lives between tracking.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:37 Published on September 8, 2020

Tweets about this