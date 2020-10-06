Global  
 

Claudia Conway Trends on Twitter After Claiming Trump is Actually 'Doing Badly'

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Claudia Conway is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter after she made some claims about President Trump‘s condition amid his battle with coronavirus. If you didn’t know, Claudia is the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Trump‘s longtime counselor who recently announced that she would be leaving her job to focus on her [...]
 [NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

