Covid 19 coronavirus: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for virus, daughter Claudia reacts furiously
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway, until recently a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has become the latest person in the US President's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus.Conway revealed her diagnosis on Twitter today."I tested positive...
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes HerAdd Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test..
TMZ.com
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19Kellyanne Conway said her symptoms are mild and she is "feeling fine." She said she has begun to quarantine.
USATODAY.com
Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19The former counselor for President Donald Trump tweeted that she is "feeling fine" and has mild symptoms.
CBS News
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the virus.Kellyanne Conway said she had tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the latest person close to President Trump to have gotten sick this week.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien becomes latest GOP official to test positive for COVID-19Stepien's diagnoses came on the same day the White House revealed Trump tested positive and was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.
USATODAY.com
Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosisPresident Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
