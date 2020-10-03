Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for virus, daughter Claudia reacts furiously

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for virus, daughter Claudia reacts furiouslyKellyanne Conway, until recently a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has become the latest person in the US President's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus.Conway revealed her diagnosis on Twitter today."I tested positive...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis 00:28

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes Her

 Add Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test..
TMZ.com

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

 Kellyanne Conway said her symptoms are mild and she is "feeling fine." She said she has begun to quarantine.
USATODAY.com

Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

 The former counselor for President Donald Trump tweeted that she is "feeling fine" and has mild symptoms.
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the virus.

 Kellyanne Conway said she had tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the latest person close to President Trump to have gotten sick this week.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien becomes latest GOP official to test positive for COVID-19

 Stepien's diagnoses came on the same day the White House revealed Trump tested positive and was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.
USATODAY.com

Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the clubhave announced. Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minorsymptoms”. A club statement read: “Sadio..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Valley doctors react after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Valley doctors react after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Valley doctors react after President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Who Trump has been in contact before his diagnosis

 President Donald Trump attended multiple large events in the days before his coronavirus diagnosis.
BBC News Also reported by •UpworthyFactCheck.orgSeattlePI.comCBS NewsFOXNews.com

How Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could change the U.S. election

 U.S. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis 32 days before the U.S. election has the potential to radically shake up a race that, until this point, has...
CTV News

Large crowds, indoor speeches: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis exposes the limits of contact tracing

 President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has raised a flurry of questions about next steps, including about contact tracing and treatment options.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •UpworthyFactCheck.orgSeattlePI.comBusiness InsiderCBS News

Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis… https://t.co/pGx1yhzDwx 36 minutes ago

36headlines

36 Headlines Here's how late-night comics dealt with President O.D.B.'s COVID-19 diagnosis 1 hour ago

SunnyKikim6

Kikim🇸🇬🇲🇲 RT @usatodaylife: Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/ecdpIfcvS3 1 hour ago

EmilyPember

Emily Pember ♿ 💗💜💙🙏 Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/cIYLgeew9C via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/ecdpIfcvS3 2 hours ago

Tsunami31890992

Tsunami RT @crazyclarabr: Third chapter, oh, so long! So late! But I'm here again! I hope I can keep pace. I like drawing this so much. Oh, Well. N… 5 days ago

ReelJuanMatos

Derp Vader RT @DanielKalban: I posted this VERY late last night, so here it is again! :D An AWESOME review from Todd Dave and Co about American Dream… 6 days ago

DanielKalban

Daniel Kalban I posted this VERY late last night, so here it is again! :D An AWESOME review from Todd Dave and Co about American… https://t.co/uhb9GTVd6q 6 days ago