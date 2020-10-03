Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes Her

TMZ.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Add Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test results, and it totally makes sense when you see the people she was exposed to last…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive 00:39

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?

 President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis is..
CBS News
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that wearing a mask or face-covering is a "personal choice." Top public health experts have repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks, touting them as the most powerful tool against the virus. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci says

 Former Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand."You are going to come..
New Zealand Herald

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster

Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC [Video]

Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month [Video]

Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month

Conway's departure was announced late Sunday night, She cited family needs as the reason for her resignation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House [Video]

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

US Supreme Court: Members of Senate Judiciary panel test positive

 Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings..
New Zealand Herald

2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19

 Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to..
CBS News

Release of James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again to 2021

 The release of the James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of Covid-19 on the theatrical business.MGM,..
New Zealand Herald

Daniel Andrews hits out at 'unacceptable' scenes from crowded St Kilda beach

 Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, where there has also been eight new diagnoses over the past 24 hours.
SBS

Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative [Video]

Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published

