|
Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes Her
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Add Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test results, and it totally makes sense when you see the people she was exposed to last…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis is..
CBS News
Masks Still Not Required In White House
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump begins hospital stay
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci saysFormer Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand."You are going to come..
New Zealand Herald
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave Trump White House at the End of the Month
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
US Supreme Court: Members of Senate Judiciary panel test positiveTwo Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings..
New Zealand Herald
2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to..
CBS News
Release of James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again to 2021The release of the James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of Covid-19 on the theatrical business.MGM,..
New Zealand Herald
Daniel Andrews hits out at 'unacceptable' scenes from crowded St Kilda beachThree more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, where there has also been eight new diagnoses over the past 24 hours.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this