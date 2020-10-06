Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Rock icon passes away...



Iconic rock guitarist *Eddie Van Halen* has died.



The Dutch-American musician founded a band in his teens alongside his brother, becoming staples on the California scene.



Deciding to use their second name, Van Halen was born, a group who revolutionised rock with their 1978 debut album.



Re-tooling power chords and lead techniques for the MTV era, Van Halen scored overwhelming international success.



Widely hailed as a rock innovator, his two-handed tapping technique became a staple for rock and metal guitarist.



Marrying actress Valerie Bertinelli in 1981, the two had one son together before divorcing after the Millennium.



Eddie Van Halen then married Janie Liszewski in 2009. Diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000, Eddie Van Halen underwent an emergency surgery for a severe bout of diverticulitis.



Last year a lengthy battle with throat cancer was revealed - a few hours ago it was confirmed that Eddie Van Halen had passed away.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



