Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, others express grief over filmmaker Anil Devgan's demise Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express sorrow over the demise of filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan on Monday. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and extended deepest condolences to the actor Devgn's family. "Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn. Deepest condolences to you and family,"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise



Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this