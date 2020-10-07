Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jasmin Bhasin on opportunities in Bollywood for outsiders

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as a housemate in the 14th season of reality show Bigg Boss, says she never felt the Hindi film industry has been unfair to her. "I have never felt it (Bollywood) has been unfair because I got calls for good auditions and projects and I got work, too. I think it is an...
