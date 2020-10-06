Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 update: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan's war of words heats up
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The 14th season in the Bigg Boss house has started with a bang! On day 1, the house has already been divided into freshers and seniors. Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are the *ex Bigg Boss contestants who are making all the rules* now and the new contestants have no choice but to listen to them.
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her...
After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to..