Swara takes an indirect dig at Kangana Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Swara Bhasker had taken an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, who had previously said in an interview that she would return her Padma Shri if failed to prove her claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Earlier, Kangana had slammed Bollywood’s ‘nepotism gang’ and also stated that Sushant was killed, however AIIMS in their report ruled out ‘murder’. Taking a dig at Kangana’s earlier statements, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha



Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments. The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56 Published 3 weeks ago Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’



Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on September 11, 2020

Tweets about this

