Kangana reacts to #KanganaAwardWapasKar Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

With the AIIMS report ruling out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's, the hashtag #KanganaAwardWapasKar has been trending on social media. Responding to the viral trend, Kangana Ranaut asked these trolls to watch her interview in case they suffer from poor memory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this