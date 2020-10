Vanessa Marcil never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green



Brian Austin Green's ex-fiancee, Vanessa Marcil, has piled on the pain following the actor's split from Megan Fox by confessing she never loved the Beverly Hills, 90210 star herself. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on September 15, 2020

Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion



Brian Austin Green has insisted it's a 'never say never' kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with his estranged wife Megan Fox. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on September 1, 2020