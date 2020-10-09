Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Following an incident earlier in the year...



*Tory Lanez* has been charged with shooting *Megan Thee Stallion*.



The incident took place in July, and immediately caused international headlines.



Initially it was unclear what had happened, before Megan used IG Live to explain her side of the story.



Taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in her feet, the rapper stated that Tory Lanez fired the shots.



Now Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion, following a fight in an SUV in Los Angeles on July 12th.



The rapper now faces two felony charges, one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.



The full complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion - he is due to be arraigned on Tuesday (October 13th) in Los Angeles.



If convicted, Tory Lanez could be handed a maximum sentence of around 23 years.



Photo via Wiki Commons.



(via *Guardian*)



