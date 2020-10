Kate Winslet reveals why doing Saturday Night Live was a 'hotbed of anxiety'



Kate Winslet says appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was “a hotbed of anxiety”, as she recalled being terrified of things going wrong. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 02:13 Published 14 hours ago

'SNL' Audience Members Paid to Attend Live Show | THR News



'Saturday Night Live' audience members were paid to attend last weekend's live show, according to a report in The New York Times on Saturday. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago