Forget ''Rise and Shine,'' Kylie Jenner Has a New Song That Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Loving

E! Online Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
It's the music collab that needs to happen: the Jonas Brothers feat. Kylie Jenner. Joe Jonas proved he's a big fan of Kylie's singing skills when he and wife Sophie Turner...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Manicure: Too Long To Function

Kylie Jenner Manicure: Too Long To Function 00:33

 There are a few things Kylie Jenner is known for in the beauty world: Her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin empires, her out-of-this-world vibrant wig colors, and her manicures. Before the pandemic hit, Jenner was always spotted with long acrylics, but once the stay-at-home order was enforced in...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are determined their daughter Stormi will grow up believing she can do "anything a man can do".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Kylie Jenner has ‘normal and natural’ bad skin days [Video]

Kylie Jenner has ‘normal and natural’ bad skin days

Kylie Jenner has insisted it is "normal and natural" to have bad skin days and she has hers after travelling or wearing heavy make-up.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Kylie Jenner Instagram Pushes 1,500% Increase To Vote.Org [Video]

Kylie Jenner Instagram Pushes 1,500% Increase To Vote.Org

Kylie Jenner Instagram Pushes 1,500% Increase To Vote.Org

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published

