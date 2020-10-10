Global  
 

Simon Cowell Could Remain on Bed Rest for Another Six Months After Spinal Surgery

Just Jared Saturday, 10 October 2020
Simon Cowell is still recovering from spinal surgery after suffering an injury from a biking accident over the summer. The 61-year-old America’s Got Talent star broke his back in three places and his been resting in bed for most of the last two months. A source told The Sun that Simon‘s recovery is taking longer [...]
