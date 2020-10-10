Simon Cowell Could Remain on Bed Rest for Another Six Months After Spinal Surgery Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Simon Cowell is still recovering from spinal surgery after suffering an injury from a biking accident over the summer. The 61-year-old America’s Got Talent star broke his back in three places and his been resting in bed for most of the last two months. A source told The Sun that Simon‘s recovery is taking longer [...] 👓 View full article

