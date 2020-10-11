Ranvir Shorey on Sushant Singh Rajput case: People will rave and rant till they feel they have answers
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () The debates and discussions on nepotism and groupism have been going on for a very long time. After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year in June, a lot of actors and filmmakers spoke about the unfair practices meted out against them. There has also been increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the...
Ranvir Shorey talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about the state of affairs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He remembers his Sonchiriya co-star as a star as a fellow science buff who could be an even bigger star.
The Enforcement Directorate which has been looking into the money laundering angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today conducted a raid at filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published