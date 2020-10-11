Global  
 

Ranvir Shorey on Sushant Singh Rajput case: People will rave and rant till they feel they have answers

Mid-Day Sunday, 11 October 2020
The debates and discussions on nepotism and groupism have been going on for a very long time. After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year in June, a lot of actors and filmmakers spoke about the unfair practices meted out against them. There has also been increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting

Ranvir Shorey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, slams social media reporting 03:36

 Ranvir Shorey talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about the state of affairs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He remembers his Sonchiriya co-star as a star as a fellow science buff who could be an even bigger star.

