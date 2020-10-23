Global  
 

Govt trying to put me in jail, alleges Kangana Ranaut after complaint against her for 'spreading hate'

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The 33-year-old star took to Twitter and said, "I...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR 01:18

 Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an...

