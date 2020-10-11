Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack White Honors Eddie Van Halen During 'Saturday Night Live' Performance - Watch

Just Jared Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Jack White used his time on the Saturday Night Live stage to honor Eddie Van Halen. During his performance on the show on Saturday (October 10), the 45-year-old singer had a special guitar that was placed in the background during his first performance of his collab “Don’t Hurt Yourself” with Beyonce. Before the show, Jack [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 Saturday Night Live Sketches That Went Terribly Wrong

Top 20 Saturday Night Live Sketches That Went Terribly Wrong 21:52

 It usually runs smoothly, but these are the "SNL" sketches that went wrong. For this list, we’ll be looking at mistakes, unplanned moments and character breaks, among other times where a sketch didn’t quite go to plan.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:09Published
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:46Published
Kate Winslet reveals why doing Saturday Night Live was a 'hotbed of anxiety' [Video]

Kate Winslet reveals why doing Saturday Night Live was a 'hotbed of anxiety'

Kate Winslet says appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was “a hotbed of anxiety”, as she recalled being terrified of things going wrong.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack White to perform on ‘SNL’ with guitar Eddie Van Halen designed for him

 Jack White is the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' tonight (October 10), and will use a guitar designed for him by Eddie Van Halen.
Upworthy

'Rest in peace sir': Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen on 'SNL' by playing special guitar

 Jack White, who replaced Morgan Wallen as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," used his performance to honor the late Eddie Van Halen.
USATODAY.com

'Saturday Night Live': Jack White to honor Eddie Van Halen on 'SNL'

 Hours before his performance, White described the special bond he shared with the late guitar legend, who died from cancer Tuesday at...
Upworthy


Tweets about this