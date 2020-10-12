Global  
 

Sandra Bullock Continues Working Hard on New Netflix Movie in Vancouver

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock stops by the hair and makeup trailer while arriving on set of her new movie on Thursday morning (October 8) in Vancouver, Canada. The 56-year-old actress stayed safe in a face mask and shield as she returned to work on her new Netflix movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock [...]
