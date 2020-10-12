Bollywood associations, producers file civil suit against selected media houses
Monday, 12 October 2020 () A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that the court direct the news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, the news channel Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown...
Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry.
