Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood associations, producers file civil suit against selected media houses

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that the court direct the news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, the news channel Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kangana lashes out at Bollywood civil suit against 'defamatory' reporting

Kangana lashes out at Bollywood civil suit against 'defamatory' reporting 01:52

 Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry. #KanganaRanaut

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bollywood Strikes Back: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, others sue media houses for 'defamatory' reporting

 Thirty-four production houses, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir and Karan Johar's, have filed a civil suit against media houses for 'derogartory'...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

DNA Special | Media and Bollywood: Friends turned foes

 Four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers filed a civil suit at the Delhi High Court against four anchors of news channels and unknown...
DNA

'Too late and too thanda': Ram Gopal Varma on Bollywood's lawsuit against news channels

 Bollywood's civil suit against the news channels has sought to restrain these media houses from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and...
DNA


Tweets about this