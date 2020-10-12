Bollywood associations, producers file civil suit against selected media houses Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that the court direct the news channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, the news channel Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown... 👓 View full article

