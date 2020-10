You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Salman Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary



Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday celebrated Wajid Khan's birth anniversary -- the first since the late composer passed away after battling Covid. #SalmanKhan #Sajidwajid Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan.



Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09 Published 1 week ago Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood



Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this