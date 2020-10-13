Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Hasn't Been on Social Media for So Long

Just Jared Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is getting candid about her interactions online. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex opened up in a virtual chat with Fortune during the “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” on Tuesday (October 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle During the chat, she revealed why she has avoided social media in recent [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Wore Spaghetti Straps to Talk About Why She Left Social Media

Meghan Markle Wore Spaghetti Straps to Talk About Why She Left Social Media 00:47

 "I've made a personal choice to not have any account."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ferocious parrot battles with a whisk broom [Video]

Ferocious parrot battles with a whisk broom

If you own a parrot, you are constantly cleaning and this little whisk broom is perfect for quick clean-ups. Einstein was watching his owner use it and immediately wanted to "help" me clean. He had the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Duchess Meghan stays off social media for 'self-preservation' [Video]

Duchess Meghan stays off social media for 'self-preservation'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stays off social media for “self-preservation”, as she thinks it’s for the best that she doesn’t know what people are saying about her online.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Beautiful but venomous caterpillar caused widespread terror after social media post [Video]

Beautiful but venomous caterpillar caused widespread terror after social media post

The hickory tussock moth caterpillar, also known as the hickory tiger moth caterpillar is a beautiful creature that looks soft and furry. It's appearance almost invites one to pick it up or to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle warns against social media use at Fortune virtual summit

Meghan Markle warns against social media use at Fortune virtual summit Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stays off social media for "self-preservation".The 39-year-old royal shut down her personal social media accounts when she embarked on...
New Zealand Herald

Meghan Markle Left Social Media For Her 'Own Self-Preservation'

 "I don’t know what’s out there. And in many ways, that’s helpful for me," the Duchess of Sussex said.
Upworthy

Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason She Won't Ever Return to Social Media

 Meghan Markle has the self-control most people wish they had. Since marrying Prince Harry, the former actress has had a team managing her social media presence....
E! Online


Tweets about this