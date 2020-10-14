|
John Travolta Honors Late Kelly Preston on Her 58th Birthday
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
John Travolta is remembering Kelly Preston. The 66-year-old Grease actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 13) to honor his late wife on what would have been her 58th birthday. “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding,” John wrote. “It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my [...]
