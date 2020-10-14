Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Travolta Honors Late Kelly Preston on Her 58th Birthday

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
John Travolta is remembering Kelly Preston. The 66-year-old Grease actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 13) to honor his late wife on what would have been her 58th birthday. “Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding,” John wrote. “It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans Mark John Lennon's 80th Birthday In Central Park [Video]

Fans Mark John Lennon's 80th Birthday In Central Park

Celebrations on Friday marked the birthday of the late John Lennon.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published
Sean Ono Lennon honours Dad John Lennon on his 80th birthday [Video]

Sean Ono Lennon honours Dad John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Empire State Building lit up blue with peace sign for John Lennon's 80th birthday

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday [Video]

John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday. The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

John Travolta says ‘happy birthday hon’ to late wife Kelly Preston in heartbreaking tribute

John Travolta says ‘happy birthday hon’ to late wife Kelly Preston in heartbreaking tribute John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday (Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) John Travolta has paid a touching tribute...
WorldNews

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston with touching birthday message

 John Travolta has remembered his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.
Belfast Telegraph

John Travolta wishes late Kelly Preston 'happy birthday' with throwback wedding photo

 John Travolta honored his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 58th birthday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

FlorMascaro

Flor ✨ RT @JustJared: John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday: https://t.co/cDs2W… 39 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday: https://t.co/cDs2WMFeV6 47 minutes ago

wisbey_barbara

BARBARA WISBEY John Travolta Shares Throwback Wedding Photo in Honor of Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday https://t.co/x85fyz5vKQ 51 minutes ago

999KEZ

99.9 KEZ On what would be her 58th birthday, #JohnTravolta paid tribute to his late wife, #KellyPreston. 💛 https://t.co/mfV92ISPLQ 3 hours ago

KISCFM

KISS 98.1 John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston On Her Birthday https://t.co/VhVMJg0x1s https://t.co/XNxMpCj0o1 4 hours ago

DelanaTweets

delanatweets RT Star941FM: This tribute by John Travolta for Kelly Preston's birthday is so sweet 🥺 https://t.co/uJyNm63skV 4 hours ago

Star941FM

Star 94.1 This tribute by John Travolta for Kelly Preston's birthday is so sweet 🥺 https://t.co/kPpUwfZnWf 4 hours ago

DianaMarieBrown

Diana M Brown John Travolta Shares Throwback Wedding Photo in Honor of Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday https://t.co/rQPgVoaTic 5 hours ago