John Travolta says ‘happy birthday hon’ to late wife Kelly Preston in heartbreaking tribute
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday (Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) John Travolta has paid a touching tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston as he marked what would have been her 58th birthday. Kelly died in her home after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer, and fans around the world were heartbroken to learn about her death in July....