Anne Heche Says Harrison Ford 'Fought a Battle for Her' After She Went Public with Ellen DeGeneres

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Anne Heche is opening up about working with Harrison Ford after she was vilified by some in Hollywood after bringing her then-girlfriend Ellen DeGenres to a movie premiere. In an interview, Anne spoke about how she didn’t think she would land the role in Six Days, Seven Nights opposite Harrison after going public with Ellen. [...]
