Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi trolled for film on Muralitharan

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is facing wrath on social media ever since the motion poster of his upcoming movie '800' was launched.

The film is a biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan and Sethupati essays the central role of the legendary Sri Lanka spinner. Fans are upset that the actor took up the role of the Tamil-origin cricketer...
Related news from verified sources

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi trolled for biopic on Muttiah Muralitharan

 The film is a biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan and Sethupathi essays the central role of the legendary Sri Lanka spinner.
Zee News

Fans trend #ShameonVijaySethupathi; Tamil star also gets backing amid backlash over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic '800'

 The trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic was revealed yesterday but there was plenty of backlash on social media as a Tamil actor, Vijay Sethupathi, was...
DNA

800 first look: Vijay Sethupathi's resemblance to Muttiah Muralitharan is uncanny

 800 first look: Muttiah Muralitharan earlier said that Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the...
Zee News


