Dylan O'Brien Says He's 'Flirted' With The Idea of Playing a Marvel Or DC Character Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Dylan O’Brien opens up about whether he would jump into a comic book movie or show. The 29-year-old Love and Monsters star shared that he’s toyed with the idea before, but he’s not really clamoring to play a comic character. “I’ve flirted,” he told ComicBook.com. “I’ve gone on a date with the idea, like one [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this