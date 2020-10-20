Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020? Spoilers for Week 6 Elimination!

Just Jared Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars! After a night of amazing dancing from the eleven remaining couples, two more were in the bottom and up for elimination. Stay tuned for all the amazing performances coming up! Thankfully, this week’s elimination went [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyra Banks at the center of 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination mix-up [Video]

Tyra Banks at the center of 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination mix-up

Tyra Banks at the center of 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination mix-up

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020? Spoilers for Week 5 Elimination!

 SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars! After last week’s big drama during the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this