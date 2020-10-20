Malaika Arora's latest move of the week is Parivrtta Parsvakonasana Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ever since Malaika Arora has begun sharing her Move of the Week on Instagram, it has led to a rise in her followers' count. And this time, it was something different and unique from her last few moves. It's called Parivrtta Parsvakonasana and this is how you can nail and ace it.



She took to her Instagram account and shared... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



A weak cold front is moving through this evening. This will bring temperatures down into the lower to mid 50s overnight with light northeast winds. Temperatures will be a tad cooler Monday with highs.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38 Published on September 13, 2020

Tweets about this

