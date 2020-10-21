Nora Fatehi's power-packed dance breaks shoes on sets of Naach Meri Rani

Global  
 

Did you know Nora Fatehi has donned two separate footwear with the same outfit in her song 'Naach Meri Rani'? As the electrifyingly exuberant performer Nora Fatehi broke her shoes (high heel shoes) with her remarkable energy, the makers had to arrange for a new pair to complete the shoot.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai

B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai 01:17

 Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar...

