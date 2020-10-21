7 Days Later: New York Post Still Locked Out of Twitter Account Over Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes the president has utterly mismanaged the coronavirus crisis.
Nevertheless, Murdoch's publications...
(Natural News) Although it wasn’t very surprising that Facebook tried to stop the New York Post’s story about the damning contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop... NaturalNews.com Also reported by •CBS News