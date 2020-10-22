Global  
 

Selena Gomez Votes in Presidential Election: 'Just Finished Filling Out My Ballot!'

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is ready to vote! The 28-year-old “Love You Like a Love Song” singer revealed that she received her ballot to vote in the 2020 presidential election, and posted pictures from her voting experience on Thursday (October 22) on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “Just finished filling out [...]
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: 109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'

109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote' 00:49

 While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person.

