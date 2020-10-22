Selena Gomez Votes in Presidential Election: 'Just Finished Filling Out My Ballot!'
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Selena Gomez is ready to vote! The 28-year-old “Love You Like a Love Song” singer revealed that she received her ballot to vote in the 2020 presidential election, and posted pictures from her voting experience on Thursday (October 22) on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “Just finished filling out [...]
President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early..