Fox’s Bill Hemmer Shuts Down Mercedes Schlapp Calling Debate Moderator Kristen Welker an ‘Activist’: ‘Sorry, She’s a Reporter’

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Fox News chief anchor Bill Hemmer called out former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp during an interview after Schlapp called NBC News White House correspondent and Thursday's presidential debate moderator Kristen Welker "a bit of an activist."
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate 00:27

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

