Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scarlett Johansson to Star in 'Bride,' a New Take on the Bride of Frankenstein

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson will star in the upcoming movie Bride, which is being made by A24 and Apple. The movie is a new take on the Bride of Frankenstein character and it will be directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, whose movie A Fantastic Woman won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. THR reports that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bride calls out mother-in-law over ‘disrespectful’ wedding dispute [Video]

Bride calls out mother-in-law over ‘disrespectful’ wedding dispute

A bride is livid after herfuture mother-in-law ruinedher wedding dress.The 26-year-old went onReddit’s “Am I the A******” forumto see if she was in the right.“My future mother-in-law kept..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this