Scarlett Johansson to Star in 'Bride,' a New Take on the Bride of Frankenstein
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson will star in the upcoming movie Bride, which is being made by A24 and Apple. The movie is a new take on the Bride of Frankenstein character and it will be directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, whose movie A Fantastic Woman won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. THR reports that [...]
