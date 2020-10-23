Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump Pulled Her Hand Out of Donald Trump's Grip After the Final Debate (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Many times throughout Donald Trump‘s presidency, we’ve seen videos of his wife Melania Trump pulling her hand away from him… and it has happened again. The First Lady of the United States was seen seemingly yanking her hand out of her husband’s grip after the final presidential debate on Thursday night (October 22) in Nashville, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Preview

Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Preview 02:00

 President Trump and former Vice President Biden will meet in their final debate before Election Day. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller has a preview.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Debate Rewind: Key Moments from Trump and Biden's Final Faceoff [Video]

Debate Rewind: Key Moments from Trump and Biden's Final Faceoff

Cheddar has cut through the fluff to bring you the highlights of Thursday night's final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. From coronavirus to fracking, it's all..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:40Published
Former Vice President Biden caught checking his watch during final presidential debate [Video]

Former Vice President Biden caught checking his watch during final presidential debate

Democratic candidate Joe Biden checks his watch during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published
Final Presidential debate before election [Video]

Final Presidential debate before election

President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden faced off in the final presidential debate before the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 05:01Published

Tweets about this